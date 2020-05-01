WATERLOO - Kathleen Ann (Knight) McCulloch, 67, of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (April 28) following a recent illness. She spent her final days in the loving care of her family.
Due to social gathering restrictions, there will be no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Geneva, at the convenience of the family.
Kathi was born and raised in Geneva, N.Y., the daughter of Sally (Dreher) and Bebe Knight. She attended DeSales High School and graduated in 1970 from Geneva High School. Kathi always held positions of caring for others, working for the ARC, Finger Lakes DDSO, Lochland School, and as a home health aide. She volunteered her time throughout her life, and had fond memories of her time spent assisting with Meals on Wheels and the Fresh Air Fund. Kathi will best be remembered for her warm smile, sparkling eyes, and (sometimes inappropriate) sense of humor. Her outgoing personality and love for people made her a friend to all. Kathi loved to share memories of growing up in Geneva and always had a story to tell. Chatting with anyone who would listen was her favorite thing to do! Her compassion for others and ability to care for others without judgement was a true gift that many received. Kathi was always up for an adventure, especially if it involved her grandchildren; who were her pride and joy. Kathi's extended family brought her such happiness, she cherished her time with her Connecticut, Florida, Colorado, and Texas families. It brings our family great sadness to be unable to come together to mourn for Kathi with her friends and extended family at this time, but we will soon gather, laugh, share memories, and party like she would have wanted.
Kathi is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Doug McCulloch; son, Shawn Williams (Cynthia Olmsted) of Erie, Colo.; daughters Christine Williams (Steve Pettrone) of Farmington and Sue Orego (Rob Urbano) of Waterloo; her chosen son, Miguel Jaime of Waterloo; and her bonus daughter, April Query of Garner, N.C.; grandchildren Mya and Cora Orego, Willow Pettrone, Kaela Orego, Felicity and Abryanna Jaime; great-grandchildren Walker and Maverick Richmond; sister, Susan Knight of Fla.; brother, Ed Knight of Geneva; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; and her beloved aunt, Betty Dreher. Kathi was surely greeted in heaven with the open arms of her dear brother, Dan Knight.
