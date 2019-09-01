|
NEWARK-Kathleen Morse died on Tuesday (August 27, 2019) at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday (September 7, 2019) at the First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main St., Newark. Burial will be in the East Bloomfield Cemetery.
Mrs. Morse was born on July 2, 1943 in Salem, New York, the daughter of William and Ruth Ferguson Francis. She was a graduate of Bloomfield High School. Kathleen had been a Lab Tech. at the Newark Medical Center and was the longtime Secretary/Treasurer of the First United Methodist Church in Newark. Kathy served on the Zoning Board for the Village of Newark for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Martin; a son, Mark of Los Angeles; two brothers William (Nancy) Francis of Florida and Robert (Karen) Francis of North Carolina.
She is predeceased by her parents; and two sisters Carol Redenbeck and Irene Maynard.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019