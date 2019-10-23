Home

Services
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:30 PM
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Waterloo, NY
Kathryn A. "Casey" Temple

Kathryn A. "Casey" Temple Obituary
WATERLOO - Kathryn A. "Casey" Temple, 75 of Iroquois Lane, Waterloo passed away Friday (October 18, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (October 25) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls. The Seneca Falls Elk's Lodge #992 will conduct services at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo.

Kindly consider contributions to the Elk's Lodge #992 Capital Fund P. O. Box 43, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

Kathryn was born in Waterloo, the daughter of Albert and Kathryn Carmel Robenolt. She lived most of her life in the Waterloo area. She retired from the Transportation Department at the Waterloo Central School System as a bus driver. She was a member of the Elk's Lodge #992 and enjoyed Tea Leaf reading and a medium. Her hobbies were garage sales, flea marketing and traveling.

Survived by daughters Annette (Richard) Mumford, Geneva, LuAnn Chilson of Newark, Roxanne (David) Raichlin, Waterloo; sons William J. (Sandra) Cook, Texas, James A. Cook of Willard and Mark (Eileen) Temple of Waterloo; also survived by a sister, Anna May Dadson of Waterloo; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by her husband, Merton S. Temple in 2015.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
