Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ovid Federated Church
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehab
Ithaca, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Barkman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn L. Barkman


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn L. Barkman Obituary
INTERLAKEN – Kathryn L. Barkman, age 46, longtime resident of Cayuga Ridge Nursing & Rehab, passed away peacefully on Thursday (December 5, 2019) surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (December 11) at the Ovid Federated Church, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard.

A Service of Prayer and Remembrance will also be held in Kathryn's honor at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (December 12) at Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehab in Ithaca.

Prayers of committal will be held privately at Lakeview Cemetery in Watkins Glen in the Spring.

Kindly consider a donation in Kathryn's memory to .

Kathryn was born in Geneva on May 28, 1973, the daughter of Delbert and Kathy (Wegner) Barkman. She was a graduate of Watkins Glen High School and had worked as a nurse's aide. Kathryn's life changed drastically after an auto accident in 1998, which left her severely disabled and paralyzed. Just prior to the accident, she lost her son, Brandon, who was only 10 months old. Despite the tragedy that she endured, her spirit was always positive and upbeat. She was a delight for the staff at Cayuga Ridge, and had become part of the family atmosphere of the facility. At the same time, she was an inspiration to her own family, and they supported each other in ways that cannot be measured.

Her family would also like to extend a sincere thanks to Hospicare for their care and dedication to Kathryn over the past several months.

Kathryn is survived by her devoted and loving mother, Kathy (Mark) Jackson of Interlaken; Delbert (Susan) Barkman of Ovid; a brother, Andrew (Crystal) Barkman; and their son, Liam of Interlaken.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her infant son, Steven, at only 8 days old; and by her son, Brandon.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuenralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Covert Funeral Home
Download Now