PENN YAN - Kathryn M. Harris passed away Monday (August 17) at home.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on August 30 at the Penn Yan American Legion.
Memorial donations may be made to either Keuka Comfort Care or the American Cancer Society
.
Kathryn was born February 17, 1957 in Penn Yan. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy and continued on to FLCC, then graduated from Keuka College as a junior. She received her degree from Frostburg University which allowed her to become a licensed psychologist. She worked for and retired from Wayne County. Kathryn was a 50 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She helped many local veterans and lobbied for Veterans Rights in both Albany and Washington DC.
Kathryn is survived by her mother, Sarah (Sally) Andrews; her husband of 10 years, Kim; two sons Tedd (Alecia) Bacher and Bill (Jessica) Bacher; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Jerry Monroe; a sister, Lynda (Jim Kreager) McWilliams; as well as her best friend, Holley Trueman.
