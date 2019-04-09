Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Funeral services and burial will be private. There will be no prior calling hours.



If desired, contributions may be made to the United Way of Seneca County, 215 Main St. Shop Ctr., Waterloo, NY 13165.



Kitty was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on August 27, 1948 the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose [Moio] Scalmassi. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and a member of St. Patrick's Church of Seneca Falls. She was retired from the New York State Department of Transportation, Waterloo. She, also, had been employed by the former Lincoln Bank of Seneca Falls, Sylvania/GTE of Seneca Falls, New York State Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, NY and 5 Points Correctional Facility, Romulus, N.Y. Kitty's greatest happiness was when her grandchildren came to visit. They were her pride and joy.



She is survived by her husband, Gary Christensen of Seneca Falls, whom she married on November 13, 1971; her three sons Adam Christensen of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Joseph (Jennifer) Christensen of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Ryan Christensen of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; six grandchildren Michael, Matthew, and Mason Christensen, Alyvia, Ella, and Isaac Christensen; two sisters Donna (David) Baker of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Mary (Phil) Olmstead of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY.



Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Kitty at: SENECA FALLS – Kathryn S. "Kitty" Christensen, a loving, caring, strong, and feisty wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Saturday (April 6, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y., after a brief illness.Funeral services and burial will be private. There will be no prior calling hours.If desired, contributions may be made to the United Way of Seneca County, 215 Main St. Shop Ctr., Waterloo, NY 13165.Kitty was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on August 27, 1948 the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose [Moio] Scalmassi. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and a member of St. Patrick's Church of Seneca Falls. She was retired from the New York State Department of Transportation, Waterloo. She, also, had been employed by the former Lincoln Bank of Seneca Falls, Sylvania/GTE of Seneca Falls, New York State Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, NY and 5 Points Correctional Facility, Romulus, N.Y. Kitty's greatest happiness was when her grandchildren came to visit. They were her pride and joy.She is survived by her husband, Gary Christensen of Seneca Falls, whom she married on November 13, 1971; her three sons Adam Christensen of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Joseph (Jennifer) Christensen of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Ryan Christensen of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; six grandchildren Michael, Matthew, and Mason Christensen, Alyvia, Ella, and Isaac Christensen; two sisters Donna (David) Baker of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Mary (Phil) Olmstead of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY.Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Kitty at: doranfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Doran Funeral Home

4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

(315) 568-5700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close