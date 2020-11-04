NEWARK - Kathy J. Bullock, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (October 28, 2020).
There will be no prior calling hours and all services will be private. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Kathy, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society
, 1120 S Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14620 or a charity of your own choice.
Kathy was born on Saturday (March 6, 1943), in Ontario, N.Y. Kathy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to casino's and cooking; she cooked for several years at her son and daughter-in-law's restaurant, Bee Tee's Drive-In.
Kathy will be remembered by her children Malinda (Kenneth) Hill, Frank (Anne) Bullock and Mindy Allen; grandchildren Katie (Matt Flynn) Hill, Lindsey (Dylan) Raup, Holly Hauff, Tonya (Martin) Owens and Thomas (Angelia) Allen; several great-grandchildren; siblings Robert (Sarah) Fillmore, Doris Pepper, Judy (Donald) Rowe and Peter Fillmore; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 2009; and a great-granddaughter, Gianna Raup in 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com