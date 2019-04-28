Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy L. Glass. View Sign Service Information James R. Gray Funeral Home 1530 Buffalo Road Rochester , NY 14624 (585)-247-6360 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM James R. Gray Funeral Home 1530 Buffalo Road Rochester , NY 14624 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Riverview Cemetery Clifton Springs, , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ROCHESTER– On April 25, 2019, Kathy L. Glass, peacefully passed away with her daughter and niece by her side.



Family and friends may call Thursday (May 2) from 4 to 7 p.m. at James R. Gray Funeral Home, 1530 Buffalo Rd. Graveside Service Friday (May 3) at 11 a.m. in Riverview Cemetery, Clifton Springs, NY.



Kathy was born and raised in Rochester N.Y. She moved to Clifton Springs in 1989 to raise her family. There she not only raised her own children, but also got into foster care where she cared for and loved many more children and their families. In 2016 Kathy moved to Virginia where she made many more new friends and spent the last 3 years of her life. Kathy was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was caring and selfless; always making sure her loved ones were taken care of. Kathy enjoyed life and spending time with friends and family. She was always there with a listening ear, food to fill your tummy and a smile to brighten your day.



Kathy's children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. The legacy of Kathy's kind spirit and zest for life will live on through them. Kathy was survived by children Jessica (Brian) Hartranft, Jeremiah Glass and Julissa Santiago; grandchildren Ayden, Tyler and Jacob Hartranft, Isaiah, Juliana and Ava Eldridge; sister, Donna Parker; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Kathy is now reunited with her husband, William G. Glass; parents Richard and Katherine Parker; brothers William A., Richard R., and Roger Parker; sister, Linda Parker Laclair.



