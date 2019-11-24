Home

Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Serven Volunteer Fire House
352 US – 20
Waterloo, NY
Kayden J. Bennett


2015 - 2019
LYONS – Kayden J. Bennett, 4, of Lyons, NY, passed away Tuesday (November 19, 2019) at Golisano Children's Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 30) at Serven Volunteer Fire House, 352 US – 20,Waterloo, NY. Kayden was born, June 27, 2015, the son of Clifford D., Jr.and Tracy L. Weber Bennett. He was a super hero donating his organs so others may continue to be a part of the circle of life.

He is survived by his parents; brother, Hunter J. Bennett of home; sister, Savannah J. Bennett of home; maternal grandmother, Polly A.TenEyck of Waterloo, NY; maternal grandfather, Robert A. Weber of Phelps, NY;paternal grandparents, Clifford and Penny Bennett, Sr. of Clyde, NY; maternal great-grandparents, Howard and Cherry Porter of Interlaken, NY; paternal great-grandfather, Donald Bennett, Sr. of Waterloo, NY; paternal great-grandparents, Robert (Sandy) Best of Victor, NY; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019
