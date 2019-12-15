|
GENEVA/NEWARK – Kayla Brianne Schroeder, age 31, passed away on Wednesday (December 11, 2019) at home.
Family and friends may call Tuesday (December 17) from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kayla was born on January 3, 1988 in Geneva the daughter of Louis R. Schroeder and Melissa Ann Bragg. She graduated from Newark High School and Finger Lakes Community College.
Kayla was a loving mother who loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Mason Balanzo; and father of her son, Joseph Balanzo of Harris, N.Y., soulmate, love of her life and love of his life; mother, Melissa A. Peck of Geneva; father, Louis Schroeder of Clyde; siblings Amanda Schroeder of Seneca Falls, Lindsey (Hunter) Beltz of Newark, Shana (Darian) Cahill of Wilson, N.C. and Cpl US Marines Christian Laird of Jacksonville, N.C.; grandparents Melvin Bragg of Geneva, Ann and Jim Peck of Newark; nieces and nephews, Brynn, Owen, Carter, Gavin, Kaia, Ava.
Kayla was predeceased by her grandmother, Helen Elaine Bragg.
