WATERLOO–Kayla M. Mettler, 27, of N. Rose, N.Y., formerly of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away on Sunday (May 26) in the Town of Savannah as a result of an automobile accident.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, (June 1) at the Finger Lakes Community Church, Routes 5 and 20, Waterloo, N.Y., followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m. at the church with Pastor George Walters, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Kayla was born in Rochester, N.Y. on February 23, 1992 the daughter of David and April (Lanphear) Mettler Jr. She had resided in N. Rose for one year, moving there from Waterloo, N.Y. Kayla loved the outdoors and her music. She had been a cheerleader at Waterloo High School. She was an open and loving person to everyone and always had an infectious smile.
She is survived by her parents David and April (Lanphear) Mettler Jr., of Waterloo, N.Y.; her maternal grandparents JoAnn and John Lanphear, of Waterloo, N.Y.; her paternal grandparents Sandra Mettler, of Rose, N.Y. and David Mettler Sr. of Cato, N.Y.; two brothers Austin Mettler and his fiancé Angelina Alcott of Waterloo, N.Y. and Paul Mettler, of Auburn, N.Y.; two aunts Shai (Eric) Colton, of Waterloo, N.Y. and Sherry (Eric) Mettler of Auburn, N.Y.; one uncle, Brian (Lisa) Mettler of N. Rose, N.Y.; one niece, Iris Mettler, of Waterloo, N.Y.; and several cousins.
Kayla was predeceased by her unborn son, Ezra John Mettler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Waterloo, N.Y.
