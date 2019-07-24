Services Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Village Way Chapel 901 Village Way Alpine , UT View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Kayleigh Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kayleigh Marie (Egburtson-Hartley) Hall

1989 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Kayleigh Marie (Egburtson-Hartley) Hall, our sweet daughter, mother, wife, sister and friend lost her health battle on Wednesday (July 17), at the young age of 30. Kayleigh fought valiantly with complications related to Ulcerative Colitis, with a particularly difficult last few months. Ultimately, a kidney infection that was resistant to antibiotics lead to organ failure.



A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday (July 25) at the Village Way Chapel, 901 Village Way, Alpine, UT, 84004; followed by a graveside service in the Alpine Cemetery.



A celebration of Kayleighs' life will be held in September in New York.



Kayleigh was born in Rochester, N.Y. on July 15, 1989. As a child she loved to dance and was enrolled in Strallys School of Dance in Waterloo. She had a genuine smile, a bubbly personality, a mischievous laugh, loved reading, drawing and learning how to read and speak foreign language.



Kayleigh graduated from Geneva High School in 2007 where she was a member of the swim team, a member of the choir and was also very involved in the drama department.



While attending Finger Lakes Community College, she met missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a grocery store and she shortly started studying with them. She was drawn to the gospel of Christ and was impressed by the members who treated each other the way she imagined Christ would. She ultimately decided to accept the challenge to be baptized In Christ's name on April 3, 2010.



She moved to Orem, Utah in the fall of 2013. A few months later she met her future husband, Tracy Hall at the apartment complex where Tracy was moving in. She was working on a computer in the apartment as Tracy brought boxes in. Something went wrong and she vented her frustration in Japanese which caught Tracy's ear since he had learned an Asian language on his LDS mission, and they were soon spending lots of time together.



Kayleigh had an upbeat attitude and contagious laugh. Before long, they were engaged and married in the Mount Timpanogos, Utah Temple on October 10, 2014.



After a difficult pregnancy, Aurorianna "Rori" was born on February 26, 2016. She was the light of Kayleigh's eye. Kayleigh often told people that Rori was the person who kept her going through her numerous health challenges and being a mother was her proudest achievement in life.



Kayleigh loved working as a customer and merchant service representative. She had a way with words that made people at ease who spoke with her on the phone. She loved feeling useful and appreciated at work.



Kayleigh is survived by her husband, Tracy; and daughter, Aurorianna, age 3; parents Dru-Anne and Matthew Hartley of Geneva; sister, Cassandriea and Matt Richards of Farmington; sister, Zo Hartley of home; grandparents Shirley and Bob Catlin of Penn Yan and Dan and Mary Egburtson of Sebring, Fla.; her childhood friends Melissa and Anthony Presher of Seneca Falls; parents-in-law Winthrop and Patricia Hall; brothers-in-law William and Christian; sisters-in-law Camilla (D) Millar and Erin (Philip) Lewis all of Utah; many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews; and numerous friends around the world.



