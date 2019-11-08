|
PENN YAN - Kaylene E. Hoover, age 10 weeks and 2 days old, daughter of Aaron Eugene and Susan Z. (Eberly) Hoover, died of Congenital Kidney Disease, Wednesday (November 6, 2019) at home.
Friends are invited to calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Friday (November 8) at the family home, 4483 Bath Rd. Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Her funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (November 9) at the Gravel Run Mennonite Church, Ray Crosby Rd., Dundee. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Kaylene was born August 26, 2019 at home in the town of Barrington, N.Y.
Besides her parents, she is survived by paternal grandparents Eugene (Phebe) Hoover; maternal grandparents Ivan (Miriam) Eberly all of Penn Yan; paternal great-grandparents Ivan (Barbara) Hoover of Dundee, N.Y.; Titus (Sara) Nolt of Penn Yan; maternal great-grandparents Lloyd (Annette) Zimmerman of Terre Hill, Pa.; and numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019