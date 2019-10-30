Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
1973 - 2019
Keith Maurice Davis Obituary
WATERLOO - Keith Maurice Davis, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Thurs. (Oct. 24, 2019), at home.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thurs. (Oct. 31), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A burial service will follow at 12 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery.

Keith was born on May 29, 1973 in Chicago, IL and was a son of Robert Davis and Deborah Sims. He was a great cook and worked as a chef at the Holiday Inn in Waterloo. Keith was a jolly old soul who was loved by many. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

He is survived by his mother, Deborah Sims of Seneca Falls; father, Robert Davis of Chicagi, Ill.; children Keiarra Davis of Del., Kaiya Davis of Del., Jodie Donaldson of Del. and Sydney Poorman of Seneca Falls; brothers Anthony Davis of Seneca Falls, Marcus Davis of Wash. and Byron Davis of Ore.; sister, Romika Davis of Chicago, Ill.; girlfriend, Melissa Blaisdell Morrissette of Waterloo.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
