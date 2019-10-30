|
WATERLOO - Keith Maurice Davis, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Thurs. (Oct. 24, 2019), at home.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thurs. (Oct. 31), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A burial service will follow at 12 p.m. in Glenwood Cemetery.
Keith was born on May 29, 1973 in Chicago, IL and was a son of Robert Davis and Deborah Sims. He was a great cook and worked as a chef at the Holiday Inn in Waterloo. Keith was a jolly old soul who was loved by many. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah Sims of Seneca Falls; father, Robert Davis of Chicagi, Ill.; children Keiarra Davis of Del., Kaiya Davis of Del., Jodie Donaldson of Del. and Sydney Poorman of Seneca Falls; brothers Anthony Davis of Seneca Falls, Marcus Davis of Wash. and Byron Davis of Ore.; sister, Romika Davis of Chicago, Ill.; girlfriend, Melissa Blaisdell Morrissette of Waterloo.
