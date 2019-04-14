GENEVA–Kelly Bunce Switzer, age 51, of Geneva passed away on Friday (April 12, 2019) at Highland Hospital in Rochester.
|
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (April 16) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home, 45 High St. Geneva. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday (April 17) at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River St. Waterloo, N.Y. 13165 or Lollypop Farm 99 Victor Rd. Fairport, NY 14450.
Kelly was born on July 10, 1967 in Seneca Falls the daughter of George and Carol Goodman Bunce. She was a graduate of Geneva High School in 1985 and Finger Lakes Community College in 1987. Kelly started working at Hobart & William Smith Colleges in 1989 and for many years was the Assistant to the Provost. She had also worked for several years as a Hostess at the Deluxe Restaurant.
Through the years, Kelly devoted her life to her children. She loved being a cheerleading coach and supporting her children through their sports and academics. Kelly had a love for animals, especially her Lola.
Kelly is survived by her daughter, Alison (Jeffrey) Jensen of Geneva; her son, Evan (Amanda) Switzer of Geneva; parents George and Carol Bunce of Geneva; brother, Shawn (Billie Jo) Bunce of Geneva; several nieces and nephews; uncle, Kevin (Joanne) Bunce of Seneca Falls; aunt, Donna Pocai of Farmington; beloved friends Pat Cool, Vikki Wise and Terry Switzer; beloved fur baby, Lola.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com.
McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019