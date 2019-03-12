Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Joy Witter. View Sign

NEWARK - Kelly Joy Witter, 42 entered eternal rest into her Lord's loving arms Friday (March 8, 2019) at her home with loving family and friends by her side.



Family will greet friends 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, (March 13) from at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. A Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday (March 14) at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 400 S. Main St., Newark.



In memory of Kelly, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wilmot Cancer Center/Ovarian Cancer Research, 601 Elmwood Ave. #704, Rochester, 14642.



Kelly was born the daughter George and Patricia (Griffith) Cragg on Thursday, January 13, 1977, in Rochester, N.Y. She spent her life in the East Rochester area, graduating from East Rochester High School class of 1995. She attended Nazareth College where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1999 and then her master's degree in 2006. Kelly was a well-loved music teacher at the Gananda Central School for 17 years. Kelly loved the theater and Disney World. She, her husband and children were able to visit Disney World in February of this year. Most of all she loved being a mother to her beautiful children.



Kelly will be remembered by her most loving and attentive husband of 19 years, Michael Witter; son, Griffin Witter; daughter, Genevieve Witter; mother, Patricia (Ron Simmons) Cragg of Webster; sister, Kristy (Adam) Sokol of S.C.; in-laws, Roderick (Sandra) Witter of Phelps; brother-in-law, Brian Witter; several aunts, uncles, cousins, theater family, musicians, teachers and staff at several schools, church family and neighbors.



Kelly was predeceased by her father, George Cragg in 2001.



124 West Miller St.

Newark , NY 14513

