Kelly Lynn Fritz Wadsworth passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 39, on Tuesday (January 14, 2020).
There will be no funeral services, but a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday (January 25) at the Benton Fire Department. There will be food and drinks available, just please bring a story about Kelly that you remember her by.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Linda Santasieri 3774 St Rte 364, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or bring with you to the celebration of life.
Kelly possessed a deep love and appreciation for her family and friends, and always enjoyed spending time with them, particularly with her children Blake and Ryleigh. Her passion was taking care of people, she especially enjoyed taking care of the elderly.
Kelly will be remembered as an outgoing and energetic person with a very witty sense of humor. She had a smile that could light up a room and her distinctive laugh could be heard from afar, and would make others want to join in.
She is survived by her husband, Seth; two children Blake and Ryleigh; mother and father Linda and Greg Santasieri; brothers Matthew (Deven) Fritz and David (Lindsey) Fritz; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and residents.
Kelly was predeceased by her grandparents Henry and Mary Jane Lafler and Donald and Janet Fritz; and uncle, Roger Lafler.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020