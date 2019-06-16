GENEVA–Kenneth A. Dodsworth, 70, passed away on Tuesday (June 11) at the Veterans Administration Hospital, in Canandaigua.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (June 25) at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Geneva, where Edward Roche will officiate. Military Honors will be provided by the Palmyra American Legion Post and the National Military Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the or to any other Veterans organizations.
Ken was born in Geneva and has resided in this area for many years. He was the son of Rosemary Fischer Dodsworth and the late Kenneth Dodsworth. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a life member of the Palmyra Post 120 American Legion.
He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Dodsworth of Geneva; his son, Matthew Dodsworth of Fla; his daughter, Valerie Loucks of Phelps; his sister, Susan (Herbert Jr.) Vose of Phelps; his grandchildren Jonathan Quade and Evan Quade.
He was predeceased besides by his father; his sister, Becky Dodsworth and his grandparents Paul and Lillian Fischer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 16 to June 18, 2019