Mr. Smith was born on November 30, 1932 in Phelps, N.Y. in the Pine Plains part of Ontario County. He is the son of the late Jesse and Bertha Bryant Smith. Mr. Smith was a life-long resident of the Finger Lakes area where he married his wife of 42 years and raised his six children. Mr. Smith was a strong man of faith and a protector of those he loved. He quietly helped people in need, never wanting attention to his acts of kindness. He was a hard-working provider who retired from the Rochester Carpenter's Union Local #84. After retirement he continued working on a local farm simply to keep busy and help friends. He loved his country serving as a Marine in the Korean War. He also was a member of, and worked, at the Phelps American Legion for many years. He was a decades-long member of the Welsh Tract Baptist Church in Wilmington Delaware. He loved Bluegrass Music, Old-time Hymns, and the New York Yankees.



He is survived by his children Eric Smith, Rachel (Jeff) Smith-Hackman, Jesse Smith, Rebekah Smith; daughter-in-law Anita Smith (Colin); 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren



He was predeceased by his wife, June (1993); and two sons Wyatt (1975) and Colin (2008).



