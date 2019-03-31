WATERLOO–Kenneth C. Canne, 92, of Center St. Waterloo passed away Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehab. donating his body to science.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday (April 3) at the Elks Lodge #992, 2221 W. Bayard Rd. Seneca Falls from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Interment will be at Sampson Veterans Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.
Kindly consider contributions to the PATHWAY HOME, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148 in memory of Kenneth.
Born in Clifton Springs the son of Charles and Irene Boos Canne. He lived in this area most of his life. He was an Army Veteran of WW2 serving in Japan. He retired from Goulds Pumps in 1989 after fifty years of service. After retirement his goals were to return to visit Pearl Harbor, Panama Canal and several other countries. He and his wife Leoma who he married in 1950 and have been married for 68 years enjoyed their traveling. Kenneth was a member of the Elks Lodge #992 and a member of the Geneva Coin Club. He enjoyed and loved his gardening, especially his tomatoes. He also enjoyed his 1973 Ford Mustang. He hosted his annual clambake for his family and friends.
Survived by his wife, Leoma Joslyn Canne; daughter, Deb (Larry) Wantuck; son, Charlie (Betty) Canne; grandchildren Matt (Vidallina Ruiz) Wantuck, Rebecca (Steve) Witter; great-grandchildren Tangel Williams, Reese Witter and Ruth Witter; a special niece, Mary Joslyn.
Arrangement are under the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019