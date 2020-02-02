|
SENECA FALLS – Kenneth C. Lisk, 71, of Ovid St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, on Monday (January, 27, 2020) at his residence.
A celebration of Ken's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday (February 8) at the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post #1323 V.F.W., 47 Fall St., Seneca Falls, N.Y. There will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in Sampson's Veterans Cemetery, Romulus, N.Y. in the spring.
If desired, contributions may be made to, Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post #1323 V.F.W., 47 Fall St., Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Ken was born in Geneva, N.Y. on March 20, 1948, the son of the late John K. and Ruth (Sjoquist) Lisk. He was a life of resident of the Seneca Falls-Romulus area. He was retired from Gould's Pumps of Seneca falls with 43 years of service. Ken served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. While serving in the army he earned the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Aircraft Crewman Badge. Ken was a member and past commander of the Kirk-Casey Post #366 American Legion, Seneca Falls and it's "Casey Eagles". He was a member and adjunct at Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post #1323 V.F.W and a member of the Seneca Falls Honor Guard. He was a founding member of the North Seneca Ambulance Corps. He was an avid reader and was a talented appliance repairman.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia DiPronio Lisk of Seneca Falls, whom he married on February 14, 1975; three sons Kenneth (Tricia) Lisk of Seneca Falls, N.Y., James (Tiffany) Lisk of Waterloo, N.Y., and Christopher (Stacy Novack) Lisk of Forest Lake, Minn.; five grandchildren Christy (J.J.) Nitsch, Christopher Lisk, Tyler, Maximus, and Sophie Lisk; three great grandchildren Chase, Traeton, and Reed Nitsch; one sister, Sue Kinney of Newark, N.Y.;as well as several nieces and nephews
In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by one brother, Valentine Lisk.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020