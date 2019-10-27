|
GORHAM - Kenneth Carl Hey, 87, left this world, surrounded by his loving family, October 24, 2019, at 10:17 p.m. at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 27) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Celebration of Life is planned at 10 a.m. Monday (Oct. 28) at Rushville First Congregational Church. Burial will immediately follow at Shuman Cemetery in Potter.
Memorials may be made in Ken's name to the Humane Society of Yates County, PO Box 12, Penn Yan 14527; the Rushville History Room, PO Box 57, Rushville 14544; the Middlesex Heritage Group, PO Box 147, Middlesex 14507; and the First Congregational Church Benevolent Fund, PO Box 1, Rushville, NY 14544.
Born February 29, 1932, he was the eldest of three children to Carl W. and Grace V. Curtis Hey. He graduated from Middlesex Valley Central School in 1950, and wed his sweetheart, Sonia Grace Flynn, in 1952. They celebrated their 67th anniversary on Sept. 26th.
Ken enjoyed his Leap Year birthday, and joked that he had only been of legal drinking age for the last three years. A long-distance truck driver, heavy equipment operator, mechanic and musician, Ken lived a full life. He loved nothing more than eating clams and corn on the cob with family; petting loyal dogs; listening to and playing ""real"" Country music, and driving vehicles with big engines. His 30-year stint as leader of his band, Ken Hey and the Country Rhythmaires, is a point of pride for his family.
Ken was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Rushville; the National Rifle Association; Rushville Historical Society; and Middlesex Heritage Group. He spent years enjoying membership as a Moose in Penn Yan, and in the NY Steam Engine Association.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Sonia (Flynn) Hey, of Gorham; his children Jeffrey (Robin) Hey of Gorham; daughter-in-law, Laurie (Elwell) Hey of Penn Yan; daughters Jill Ripley of Penn Yan, and Joy (John) Schnupp of Delavan, Wisc.; beloved grandchildren Jenn (Sean) Freeston of N.C., Clint (Winsome) Hey of N.C., Justin (Delana) Hey of Hopewell, Alaina (Matt) Willson of N.C., Ben (Erinn) Hey of Va., Jevon Hey of Gorham, Jesse Schnupp of Wisc., Jordan Ripley of Geneseo, Josh Ripley of Canandaigua, Jared Schnupp of Wisc., and Jakob Schnupp of Wisc.; adored great-grandchildren Jaden, Jaelyn, Jett, Arissa, Jenna, Edson, Javery, Greyson, Braden, Evalyn, Jonah, and Carolyn; sister, Carolyn (Duane) Rigby, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ken is predeceased by his dear son, James Kenneth Hey, and his younger brother, Doug Hey.
Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Hey family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019