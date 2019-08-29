Home

Kenneth Chester Norcott


1930 - 2019
Kenneth Chester Norcott Obituary
WATERLOO – Kenneth Norcott, 88, passed away peacefully Friday morning, (August 23, 2019) at Auburn Community Hospital.

In keeping with Ken's wishes there was a private graveside service with full military honors,at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (August 28) in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Ken's request memorial contributions be directed to either, Susan Damick's Dance Studio, 3876 State Route 14A, Geneva NY 14456, North Seneca Ambulance, 1645 North Road, Waterloo, NY 13165 or Waterloo Fire Department, P.O. Box 513, Waterloo, New York 13165 – 0513.

Kenneth was born on December 2, 1930 in Auburn, New York, the son of the late Sylvester W. and Etha May (Weatherlow) Norcott. He worked many years at the Greenwood Canning factory. Kenneth was a life member of the VFW.

He enjoyed many hobbies. He was a talented builder of bird feeders, and bird houses. He and his wife Lori enjoyed traveling, especially bus tours, and dancing.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Norcott, whom he married on May 2, 1953; brothers James and Richard Norcott; and his sisters Alice VanTassell and Erma Qualiteri.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
