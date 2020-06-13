NEWARK - Kenneth Eugene Shufelt passed away peacefully in Clifton Springs Nursing Home on June 9, 2020, at the age of 92.No calling hours will be observed, a private interment will take place at the families convenience.Contributions may be made to Honor Flight Rochester, PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692Kenneth was born in Newark, N.Y. where he spent most of his life. He was a WWII Veteran and served as an Army Medic. He volunteered at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Auxiliary for many years, Office of the Aging and was a member of the Arcadia Senior Citizens Club. He drove truck for Cleason's for many years. Kenneth enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling with his wife, Shirley. Kenneth will be greatly missed but he remains in our hearts.Kenneth is survived by nephew Bruce, (Joyce) Bliek of Marion, N.Y.; niece, Linda Bliek of Farmington, N.Y.; two great nieces Kasey (Ryan) Rovito of Attica, N.Y., Holly Bliek of Buffalo, N.Y.; a great-great niece, Alice.Kenneth was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Shufelt.