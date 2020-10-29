PENN YAN - Kenneth F. Mast, age 64 years, 11 months and 21 days, of Penn Yan, N.Y. died Tuesday (October 27, 2020) in the comfort of his home with family at his side.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no prior calling hours. His Funeral Services will be by invitation only, and for immediate family on Saturday (October 31) from the Assembly of God Church, 1952 Gibbs Rd., Penn Yan, with Pastor Samuel Stoltzfus and Pastor Alan Travis officiating. Burial will be in Grove Mount Cemetery, Himrod, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International P.O. Box 36 Dundee, N.Y. 14837. Cards and letters may be sent c/o The Church 1952 Gibbs Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Kenneth was born November 6, 1955 in Tuscola, Ill., the son of Fred A. and Mary O. (Diener) Mast. On November 20, 1976 in Shirksville, Pa. he married the former Esther Mae Faus. They moved to Yates County from Myerstown, Pa. in 1987. Kenneth was a self-employed contractor and owner of Mast Restoration, Dundee, N.Y. until he retired in 2015. He was a member of Zion Fellowship, Canandaigua, N.Y., Gideons International since 2001.
He is loved and will be forever missed by his wife of 43 years, Esther M. Mast at home; six children Marjorie S. (Russell) LaBarr of Himrod, N.Y., Cynthia L. (Stuart) Witter of Tyrone, N.Y., Milford L. (Aubrey) Mast of Fort Collins, Colo., Arnold E. (Sarah) Mast of Canandaigua, N.Y., Mary Florence (Xavier) Hope of Rochester, N.Y. and Arvilla Grace Mast of Potter, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren Ezra, Lilliana, Suzanna and Azaela LaBarr, Preston, Vincent, Truman, Lance and Olivia Witter, Azariah, and Elliott Mast, and Chloe Mast; his mother, Mary O. Mast of Myerstown, Pa.; seven brothers Allen Mast of Troy, Pa., Willis (Ruth) Mast of Myerstown, Pa., Vernon (Beth) Mast of Heron, Mont., Olen Mast of Myerstown, Pa., Roger (Faye) Mast of Dolphin, Pa., James (Christine) Mast of Troxelville, Pa. and Harold (Stacey) Mast of Mifflinburg, Pa.; brother-in-law, James Herschberger of Summersville, Ky.; and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Ken was predeceased by his father in 2010; his only sister, Velma Herschberger in 2020; and a sister-in-law, Tina Mast in 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY 14837. To leave online condolences and share memories visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com