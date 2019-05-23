PALMYRA/ROCHESTER- Kenneth Herbert Barnhart died Monday (May 20) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends may call Saturday (May 25) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark N.Y.
Memorial may be made to the Out Alliance, 100 College Ave, Rochester NY 14607.
Ken was born in Sodus, N.Y. on September 6, 1956, son of Sanford and Helen Reymer Barnhart.
He is survived by four children Dayvid Barnhart of Washington State, Rebekah Glenn of Oregon, Katelynn (Chase) Kelley of Oregon, and Hannah Barnhart of Oregon; four grandchildren; three sisters Robin Shelters, Penny (Steve) Klem, and Lisa Barnhart of Rochester.
Ken was predeceased by his brother, Sam; and sisters Sandy, Carolyn and Frances.
Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
