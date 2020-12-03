FINDLAY, Ohio/OVID - Kenneth J. Daldry, 76, of Findlay, Ohio passed away from COVID-19 on Wednesday, (November 25, 2020) at the Blanchard Valley Hospital.
No in-person service will be held due to the present health crisis. Ken would want everyone to stay home and stay safe. His Facebook account has been memorialized.
Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.
Ken was born in Ovid, N.Y. on August 11, 1944 to the late Theodore and Alleda (DeVoe) Daldry.
Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy, stationed on submarines and in Greece. He was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology. Before retiring, Ken had a distinguished career as an engineer, most recently with Philips where he was granted patents for innovative design and optimization of televisions and other electronics. He donated to a number of charities, mostly benefiting children. Ken enjoyed traveling to Vegas, the beach, and taking cruises. And he always had a corny joke to share.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Amy Daldry of Decatur, Ga.; and a sister, Dorothy Stuck of Waterloo, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Daldry.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.
