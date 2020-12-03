1/1
Kenneth J. Daldry
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FINDLAY, Ohio/OVID - Kenneth J. Daldry, 76, of Findlay, Ohio passed away from COVID-19 on Wednesday, (November 25, 2020) at the Blanchard Valley Hospital.

No in-person service will be held due to the present health crisis. Ken would want everyone to stay home and stay safe. His Facebook account has been memorialized.

Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.

Ken was born in Ovid, N.Y. on August 11, 1944 to the late Theodore and Alleda (DeVoe) Daldry.

Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy, stationed on submarines and in Greece. He was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology. Before retiring, Ken had a distinguished career as an engineer, most recently with Philips where he was granted patents for innovative design and optimization of televisions and other electronics. He donated to a number of charities, mostly benefiting children. Ken enjoyed traveling to Vegas, the beach, and taking cruises. And he always had a corny joke to share.

Ken is survived by his daughter, Amy Daldry of Decatur, Ga.; and a sister, Dorothy Stuck of Waterloo, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Daldry.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Ken's family by visiting www.hannemanfunreralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman Funeral Home - Findlay
201 Osborn Ave.
Findlay, OH 45840
419-424-0777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanneman Funeral Home - Findlay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Bless you and your family. May you rest in peace. Thank you for your service to our country. God Bless!
RCS Classmate
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved