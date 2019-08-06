|
NEWARK–Kenneth L. Robenolt, Jr., 74, of Stuerwald St. Newark, passed away Monday (July 29, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (August 8) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Interment will follow calling hours in Spring Brook Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Kindly consider donating to the or the in memory of Ken.
Ken was born in Seneca Falls the son of Kenneth L. and Eloise J. Smith Robenolt, Sr. He married Lois E. Vaughn on May 14, 1966 and lived in Newark for over 40 years. He worked for the Finger Lakes DDSO for several years retiring in 2001.
Survived by two sons Edward J. Robenolt of Newark and Kevin A. (Sherry) Robenolt of Clay, N.Y.; two sisters Sherryl Decker and Wendy Elliott; two brothers William and Michael (Rhonda) Robenolt; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his wife, Lois, in 2018.
The family would like to thank the numerous medical professionals that provided care to our loved one.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019