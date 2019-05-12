Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Graveside service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Oaks Corners, NY
Kenneth Lee Bonnell Obituary
WATERLOO - Kenneth Lee Bonnell, age 79, died on March 3, 2019 at his family farm.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service 10 a.m. on Friday (May 17) at Oaklawn Cemetery in Oaks Corners.

Kenny Lee was born on February 6, 1940 in Clifton Springs, New York the son of the late Henry and Mildred Reppar Bonnell. He worked on the family farm his whole life.

He is survived by his brother, William Bonnell of Waterloo; sister, Nancy Timberline of Colorado; two nieces and one nephew.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 14, 2019
