GENEVA – Kenneth M. Perry, 80, of Kashong Rd., passed away on Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date at a time to be announced in St. Peter's Episcopal Church. The Rev. James Adams, Rector will officiate. Interment will be in St. Peter's Church.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to St. Peter's Capital Campaign P. O. Box 147, Geneva, NY 14456.
Ken was born in Queens, N.Y. and has resided in Geneva for many years.
He was the son of the late Lester and Gertrude Menzel Perry. He was retired from the Geneva School System where he taught science in the Middle School. Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman where he was active with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Ducks Unlimited for over 40 years. He was ordained as a Deacon in the Episcopal Church in 2008 and was an active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Ken was a member of Arch Lodge #33 F. &A.M. and Garoga Sincerity Lodge #200 F. & A. M. in Phelps and was a member of the Order of St. Luke.
He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine Valenti Perry; his daughters Kimberley (Thomas) Ess of Phelps and Jill (Edward) Bourdeau of Geneva; his four grandchildren Jacqueline and Emily Bourdeau and Madeline and Trevor Ess; his brother, Arthur Perry.
He was predeceased by his brother, Lester Perry.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.