FAYETTE - Kenneth "Kenny" Poormon, 73, of Fayette passed away peacefully on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at his home with his loving family by his side.
A very small, private burial was Saturday (April 11) in Fayette Rural Cemetery, Fayette, N.Y.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Romulus Community Sports Boosters, 5705 State Route 96, Romulus, NY 14541.
Kenny was born August 28, 1946, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Howard Edison and Dorothy Alice Smith Poormon. He was a 1966 graduate of Romulus Central School and was an avid athlete. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Case on September 14, 1968 and later celebrated 51 years of marriage. He was a proud crop farmer and owned and operated a dairy farm until 1993 when his health deteriorated. He fiercely fought organ failure, received a transplant on June 22, 1997, and was given a second chance at life by an anonymous donor. Kenny continued farming until his death and was an avid hunter and outdoor sportsman. He took pride in raising pheasants and supporting his community. He was a leader and an active member in: Ducks Unlimited, Whitetails Unlimited, Kuneytown Sportsmens Club, Canoga Sportsmans Club, Seneca Falls Elks Lodge BPOE 992 (trustee), National Wild Turkey Federation, Fayette Fire Department (former assistant chief and life member), and Romulus Community Sports Booster. Kenny took pride in his children's and grandchildren's sporting activities and was often observed hustling up stray balls. Although he never retired from farming, he loved golfing, playing cards, going to auctions, and spending time with family and friends.
Kenny was very generous and supported everyone in the community. He put everyone in the room at ease, made a lasting impression, and had an infectious laugh. He lived life with a smile and a twinkle in his eye.
He is survived by his daughters Wendy (Brian) Knapp of Madison, N.Y. and Rebecca Jessop of Fayette, N.Y.; grandchildren Nicole (Dan) Harris of Oriskany Falls, N.Y., Amanda Knapp of Madison, N.Y., Carolyn and Benjamin Jessop of Fayette, N.Y.; brothers Howard Jr. of Fayette, N.Y., Lewis (Harriet) of New Carlisle, Ohio, and William of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Darlene on November 12, 2019; son, Trp. Kenneth A. Poormon on May 31, 2000; brother, John Poormon; and sister, Laura O. Werner.
The family would like to thank the New York State Police for all of their support over the past 20 years, Dr. Jessica Kleiner and the staff at Interlakes Oncology and Hematology, Dr. Robert Helft and staff at Ontario Gastroenterology, staff at Wilmot Cancer Institute Infusion Center at Sands, the doctors and staff at URMC Solid Organ Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery and a very special thank you to Dr. Philipp Wirth whose care and compassion will never be forgotten. Please consider the gift of blood donation and becoming an organ donor to save lives.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020