GENEVA – Kenneth R. Bell, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (December 22, 2019), at the Geneva Living Center South.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. oin Friday (December 27), at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Ken was born on May 20, 1961 and was the son of Robert C. and Beverly M. (Campbell) Bell. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1979. Ken received an Associate's Degree from FLCC and went on to work as a custodian for Cornell Agri Tech for 27 years. Ken developed many close friendships in life and cherished the time he spent with his close friends and family. He enjoyed softball, volleyball and was an avid tennis player. Ken will always be remembered for his positive attitude and his good and kind heart.
He is survived by his mother, Beverly M. (Campbell) Bell; and father, Robert C. Bell of Geneva; siblings Kathy (Sam) Cosentino of Geneva, Julie (Eric) Rands of Port Gibson and Jeanine (Jim) Lighfoote of Penn Yan; nieces and nephews Joe (Carly) Morabito and Mike (Allison) Morabito, Andrew Rands and Kayla (Mike) Hartman, Marleena (Michael) Korver and Donald Lightfoote; great-nephews Leo Morabito and Noah Korver; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019