PENN YAN/DRESDEN NY – Kenneth R. Chambers, 87, of Oak Grove Beach passed away on Sunday (May 5, 2019) at Penn Yan Manor with a couple of his favorite caretakers Mrs. Dolly Brown and Mrs. Cindy Clair.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday (May 18, 2019) at 4p.m. at the Dresden United Methodist Church, with Military Honors. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Dresden following the Service.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Dresden United Methodist Church, the West Lake Road Fire Dept., or the Humane Society of Yates County. Kenneth will be missed by his two feline companions Molly and Tiger.
Kenneth was born June 15, 1931 in Dresden N.Y., the son of Leon D. Chambers and Eva Hope (Howell) Chambers. Kenneth started his career following in his father's footsteps working on the railroad for New York Central, Penn Central, and Conrail for 37 years as a telegraph operator. He also served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954 on the USS Hornet CV12 during the Korean War. Kenneth was a member of the American Legion Post 396, the VFW, and the Dresden United Methodist Church.
He is survived by a son, Keith D. Chambers of Penn Yan; two daughters Debra A. Asbrand of Penn Yan and Darlene (Anthony) Conley of Dresden; two grandchildren Derek (Erin Maney) LeSure Sr. of Geneva and Ryan (Leah) Conley of Ballston Lake, N.Y.; seven great-grandchildren Gavin Conley and a soon-to-be born baby sister of Ballston Lake, N.Y., Derek LeSure Jr. of Geneva, N.Y., Catheryn Brigham/Stern, Amanda Roberts/Dalton, John Hall, Jimmy Hall, and Jeremy Hall of Virginia; brother-in-law, David Heusler and a sister-in-law, Jean K. Mashewske, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Mashewske Chambers; parents Leon and Hope Chambers; brothers Arthur (Pete) Chambers, Charles (Baldy) Chambers; two brothers-in-law Glenn (Dick) Mashewske and Roland (Bud) Hansen; four sisters-in-law Patricia (Pat) Hansen, Doris Heusler, Betty Chambers and Mary Chambers.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 16 to May 18, 2019