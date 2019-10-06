|
|
SODUS – Kenneth S. Datthyn, age 77, of Sodus, N.Y. passed away on Tuesday (October 1, 2019).
Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of Ken's life from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (October 20) at Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, 7030 Bayview Drive, Sodus Point, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sodus Town Ambulance Corp. (STAC) or phassociation.org (Pulmonary Hypertension Association).
He was born in Marion, N.Y. on February 16, 1942, the son of the late Jacob and Suzanna Datthyn. Ken was destined to become a farmer. After graduating from SUNY Brockport, he took over his father's farm. He continued to grow his love of farming for the next fifty years. Ken enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, hunting and good food. Ken will be fondly remembered for his strong work ethic, many farming successes and his loving family.
He is survived by his family including his beloved wife, Sandra; daughters Jennifer Datthyn Dwyer (Kevin) and Suzanna Datthyn-Tuttle (Eric); grandchildren Emma Dwyer, Nevan Tuttle, Alexis Dwyer and Grant Tuttle; brother, Jacob; and sister, Johanna; several nieces; nephews; and extended family.
Ken is predeceased by his parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019