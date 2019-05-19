DUNDEE- Kenneth Van Lone, age 93, passed away on Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.
A service celebrating his life will be held privately to his family. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Dundee, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the , 435 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, N.Y. 14620. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com for the Van Lone family.
Kenneth was born September 28, 1925 in Odessa, N.Y. to the late Floyd and Fannie Snyder Van Lone. He was an accomplished mason, avid hunter and fisherman.
Kenneth is survived by his daughters Marsha (James) Stout, Michelle (Richard) Klein, Maureen (Nelson) Bailey; son, Scott Van Lone; five grandchildren Jaimi (Scott) Shoemaker, Matthew (Andrea) Klein, Megan Klein, Channa (Mike) Collins, Alexander Bailey; and eight great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Patricia C. Van Lone; and daughter, Melinda Van Lone.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 19 to May 21, 2019