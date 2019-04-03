Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Dean. View Sign

FAYETTE–Kenneth W. Dean, 88, of Rt. 89, Seneca Falls passed away Sunday (March 31, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.



Calling hours will be held Thursday (April 4, 2019) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls with a Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Phil Tennies officiating. Interment in Canoga Cemetery will be at a later date.



Kindly consider contributions to the , Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 in memory of Ken.



Born in the town of Romulus the son of Ray C. and Helen Bryant Dean. A graduate of Mynderse Academy. Kenneth owned and operated his own farm. A member of the Farm Bureau and very active in the Canoga Presbyterian Church and the Canoga Fire Dept. He was a Fayette Town Justice for more than twenty years. Kenneth was noted for always having a story to tell you.



Survived by a daughter, Wendy Dean and a son, Bruce Dean both of Seneca Falls; a grandson, Brock Ware; great-grandson, Michael Ware and several nieces and nephews.



Predeceased by his wife, Shirley Y. Dean in 2009; brothers Ray Dean Jr. and Frank Dean and his sister, Margaret Greene.