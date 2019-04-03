FAYETTE–Kenneth W. Dean, 88, of Rt. 89, Seneca Falls passed away Sunday (March 31, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth W. Dean.
Calling hours will be held Thursday (April 4, 2019) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls with a Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Phil Tennies officiating. Interment in Canoga Cemetery will be at a later date.
Kindly consider contributions to the , Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 in memory of Ken.
Born in the town of Romulus the son of Ray C. and Helen Bryant Dean. A graduate of Mynderse Academy. Kenneth owned and operated his own farm. A member of the Farm Bureau and very active in the Canoga Presbyterian Church and the Canoga Fire Dept. He was a Fayette Town Justice for more than twenty years. Kenneth was noted for always having a story to tell you.
Survived by a daughter, Wendy Dean and a son, Bruce Dean both of Seneca Falls; a grandson, Brock Ware; great-grandson, Michael Ware and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his wife, Shirley Y. Dean in 2009; brothers Ray Dean Jr. and Frank Dean and his sister, Margaret Greene.
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019