DUNDEE – Kerrijo (Holden) Monroe, age 48, of Dundee, N.Y. died unexpectedly on Monday (March 2, 2020) at home.
Honoring her wishes there will be no prior calling hours or public funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution may reach out to the family.
Kerrijo was born August 3, 1971 in Corning, N.Y., the daughter of the late James E. Holden Jr. and Cynthia A (Campbell) Holden. She graduated from Dundee Central School in 1990. On July 23, 2011 in Dundee, she married Jerry A. Monroe. Kerrijo was a former Residential Coordinator employed by The ARC of Yates, in Penn Yan, N.Y.
She is loved and will be sadly missed by her husband, Jerry A. Monroe at home; her mother, Cynthia A. Holden of Bath, N.Y.; a son, Zeth (Erin Farrell) Martz; and mother-in-law, Sarah Andrews all of Penn Yan; two sisters-in-law Kathryn (Kim) Harris of Himrod, N.Y., Lynda (Jim Kreager) McWilliams of Waterloo, N.Y.; three grandsons Carson Bates, Coltin Martz, and Xavier Martz; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
She was predeceased by her father; and a grandson, Declan Martz.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; to leave a condolence or share a memory with the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020