SENECA FALLS – Kerry C. Thurston, 46, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Sunday (April 5, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y.
There will be no prior calling hours or funeral service.
Kerry was born in Gloversville, N.Y. on March 1, 1974. She was the daughter of David and Lauralee Bradt. She has resided in Seneca Falls for the past five years. Her religion was very important to her and she was happy in her Christian beliefs. She enjoyed being outdoors and being around her animals.
Kerry is survived by her husband, Carl Thurston Jr of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her parents David and Lauralee Bradt of Gloversville, N.Y.; two brothers David Bradt of Gloversville, N.Y. and Todd Bradt of Gloversville, N.Y.; one sister, Kristian Bradt of California.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020