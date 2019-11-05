Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Committal
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin David Leigh Knapp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin David Leigh Knapp Obituary
GORHAM – Kevin David Leigh Knapp, age 69, died on March 12, 2019 in California.

Prayers of committal with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (November 8) in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Kevin graduated from Gorham Central School in 1968, and proudly served his country in the US Army from 1969-1971. He then moved to California, where he was a commercial fisherman for many years. Kevin had retired from Clean Seas, an oil spill recovery ship.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanore F. Casey; son, Jacob; step-son, Joey; his brothers Paul (Kate) Knapp of Paso Robles, Calif. and Philip (Kathy) Knapp of Varick; and a step-sister, Peggy Casey Raicer of Ore., and their families.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Covert Funeral Home
Download Now