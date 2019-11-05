|
GORHAM – Kevin David Leigh Knapp, age 69, died on March 12, 2019 in California.
Prayers of committal with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (November 8) in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Kevin graduated from Gorham Central School in 1968, and proudly served his country in the US Army from 1969-1971. He then moved to California, where he was a commercial fisherman for many years. Kevin had retired from Clean Seas, an oil spill recovery ship.
He is survived by his mother, Eleanore F. Casey; son, Jacob; step-son, Joey; his brothers Paul (Kate) Knapp of Paso Robles, Calif. and Philip (Kathy) Knapp of Varick; and a step-sister, Peggy Casey Raicer of Ore., and their families.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019