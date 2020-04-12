|
SENECA FALLS - Kevin Kriegelstein, 68, passed away unexpectedly, early Friday morning (April 10, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
In honoring Kevin's wishes there will be no public calling hours or service.Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kevin's family request memorial contributions be directed to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 East River Street, Waterloo, New York 13165.
Kevin was born October 3, 1951 in Seneca Falls, the son of the late John F. and Helen E. (Dunham) Kriegelstein. He was a 1970 graduate of Mynderse Academy. He worked as a Price Maintenance Coordinator for Tops until his retirement in 2014. He loved the simple things in life; working in the yard, cooking, grilling on his deck, spending time with family and friends and with his beloved dogs, Kody and Mindy.
He is survived by his wife of thirty years, Edna (Preston) Kriegelstein, whom he married on July 18, 1990; their son, John James Kriegelstein; his brother, James Kriegelstein; his sister-in-law, Christine Kriegelstein; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Kevin is preceded in death by his sister, Judith Arlene Povero; and his brother, John F. Kriegelstein, Jr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2020