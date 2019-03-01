SENECA FALLS - Kevin Lawyer, 64, passed away at Rochester General Hospital Wednesday (February 27, 2019).
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life, at 2 p.m. Sunday (March 3) at the Seneca Falls Elks Club, #992, 2221 West Bayard Street, Seneca Falls. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Kevin's family requests memorial contributions be directed to Seneca Falls Elks Club, #992, P.O. Box 43, Seneca Falls, New York 13148.
Kevin was born on June 9, 1954 in DeRuyter N.Y. to Franklyn and Melva (Miller) Lawyer. He was a 1972 graduate of Mynderse Academy and just recently retired, 2018, as Supervisor from Brooks Brothers. Kevin loved spending time at the family camp on Sawyer Bay on Lake Ontario.
The Elks flag is flown at half-staff in memory of Kevin, where he served as Lecturing Knight.
Kevin is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ian (Megan) Lawyer of Md.; his best friend, Patricia Faiola; his sister, Sherry (Jeff) Dans of Cortland; his brothers Lynn (Judy) of Webster and Tom (Kathy) Lawyer of Syracuse; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many loving and caring friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019