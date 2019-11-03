|
PENN YAN – Kevin Scott Hollenbeck, 58, of Penn Yan N.Y., died Thursday (October 31, 2019) at his home.
Honoring wishes, there will be no prior calling hours.
A Celebration of his life will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Following his love of the ocean and especially turtles, his ashes will be brought down to Garden City, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's name per A.A.'s Seventh Tradition of self-support to General Service Office, Box 459, Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163.
Kevin was born October 11, 1961 in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of the late Margo D. (Haner) and Larry L. Hollenbeck. On January 4, 1986 he married Brenda M. (Kaner). Kevin was an avid artist and musician, and was a member of local band Agonal Rhythm for many years. He was a die-hard fan of the New Jersey Devils and the New York Giants. He was known for his cooking abilities amongst friends, family, and coworkers.
He is loved and will be forever missed by his three daughters Sarah A., Jennifer L., and Gabrielle M.; grandson, David L. Hey; sister, Anne B. (Allen); and brother, Ronald C. (Catherine); stepmother, Joann S. (of Murrell's Inlet, S.C.); several nieces and nephews; and his forever devoted wife, Brenda.
Kevin was predeceased by his mother and father Margo and Larry Hollenbeck.
