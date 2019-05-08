WATERLOO – Kiesha Rose Brink, 31, died Thursday (May 2, 2019) at her home.
There will be no calling hours. The family will have a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Kiesha was born, July 10, 1987, the daughter of Robert L. and Brenda L. Mills Brink. Kiesha worked for various companies in New York State and her mother's business in North Carolina.
She is survived by her children Tristan Metz, Jamie Metz, Lily Metz, Addie Gilmore and Lailah Gilmore; mother, Brenda (Tammy Sindoni)Brink of Aberdeen, NC; father, Robert (Nita Howard) Brink of Clifton Springs,NY; maternal grandmother, Sharon (William) Ingison of Eagle Springs, NC; brother, Charles Mills of Auburn, NY; nephew, Zion Mills; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019