Kim E. Shoebridge, 68, born September 23, 1950 in Newark, N.J., son of Edward and Elsie Shoebridge passed away peacefully Friday (April 26, 2019).
A graduate of Ovid Central High School, Kim served in the United States Marine Corp from 1970-1974. Upon completion of his military service and honorable discharge he was employed as a computer technician in the California Bay Area, and ultimately in Upstate NY until his retirement. As an avid motorcycle rider he was the vice president of WRAITH M/C. Based out of Rochester he was involved with many rides and fundraisers for Veterans memorial parks. His family will keep fond memories of his sparkling wit and huge heart. He was a true character, and will be greatly missed.
Kim is survived by his two children Melanie Jo (Bloom), and Brandon Allan; their mother, Susan M. McDonald; granddaughters Magnolia and Ambrosia (Bloom); grandson, Zyphyr (Shoebridge); sisters Linda and Jan; brother, Craig and a large extended family.
A service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday (May 6) at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, NY
All bikers welcome.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 7, 2019