Calling hours will be Sunday (February 24) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde, NY.



Memorial contributions may be made to B. Thomas Golisano Hospitality House, 1120 S. Goodman St, Rochester NY 14620.



He was the son of the late Leon and M. Ruth (Johnson) LaRue of Clyde, N.Y. He attended Clyde-Savannah High School and was employed at the Clyde-Savannah P & C Store in his youth. As an adult, he worked at Herman's Sawmill in Marion, Tessy Plastics in Elbridge and Currier Plastics in Auburn. He enjoyed working on small engines and doing wood crafts. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family, and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Jodi; daughters Christine (Robert) Farr of Wolcott, Michelle LaRue of Wolcott; son, Michael LaRue of Port Byron; grandsons Christian Farr, Drew Farr, Jordan LaRue, Dakota LaRue, AJ Huntington; great-granddaughter, Ayra Grace; sisters Pamela General of Rochester, Michelle Tavano of Clyde, Candy (Richard) Stewart of Texas; several nephews and best friend Ken Dean of Cato and Earl LaBar of Wolcott.



He was predeceased by his parents; late wife, Patricia (Jones); sister, Debra Luke.



Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY.



38 Ford Street

Clyde , NY 14333-1326

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

