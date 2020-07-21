1/1
Kimberley Hoyt-Bruni
1971 - 2020
GENEVA – Kimberley Hoyt-Bruni, 48, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (August 22) at St. Stephen's Church, 48 Pulteney St, Geneva N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter Waterloo, N.Y. or to a charity of one's choice.

Kim was born in Geneva on August 22, 1971 daughter of Charles and Lori Hoyt. She was a graduate of Geneva High School and Keuka College where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy. Kim was the owner/operator of Lasting Impressions Salon, a business that she grew and nurtured for more than 25 years. During that time, Kim profoundly affected thousands of lives while leaving her "lasting impression" with her kind soul, infectious smile, gentle nature and beauty inside and out. Kim was well known among her friends as a crazy cat lover; loved going to concerts and enjoying a glass of wine with friends.

She is survived by her mother, Lori (Jim) Flechsenhaar; sister, Tamara (Paul) Hoyt-Cataline; nephews Paul and Aiden Cataline; step-siblings Tom (Analey) Straton, Kathy (Eric) Dadson, Daniel (Jessica) Flechsenhaar, and Jon (Kristina) Flechsenhaar; husband, Todd Bruni; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind a love for the Woznick family as well as many beloved friends.

Kim was predeceased by her father, Charles Hoyt, in 1991.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Arrangements by DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, Geneva N.Y.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
