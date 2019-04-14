Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Monday (April 8, 2019) the world lost an extremely good person. Kimberly Ann (Koch) Greenhut, beloved Mother, Daughter and Wife passed away after an extensive battle with a severe brain disorder at the age of 53. Kim was a strong woman, always asking what she could do for others before caring for herself. Kim was all about family, especially her two beloved daughters, Kelly and Kathryn. She had a passion for life and accepted every challenge head-on.



Kim attended St Patrick's School in Seneca Falls, N.Y. followed by DeSales High School in Geneva, N.Y. Kim was an excellent athlete and was among the first generation of women to benefit from Title 9. She received a basketball scholarship from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif. Kim thrived as a student athlete and graduated with a degree in finance. She went on to earn a MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. Kim worked for several years for a large automotive firm in Los Angeles, before developing, running and eventually selling her own automotive staffing company.



Although Kim and Kris attended LMU at the same time, they did not meet till several years later. When they did, Kim and Kris quickly realized that they had both "met their match". They were married in Los Angeles on March 15, 1997, and began their life together. Before settling in Pennsylvania with Kelly and Kathryn, Kim and Kris lived in California, Missouri, Colorado, Texas, and in Belgium. Kim was an active member of their churches and the girls' schools in each community.



Kim loved basketball both as a player and a coach. She would never miss an opportunity to offer coaching tips to players. In Pennsylvania she began a sports photography and film business. Kim was on the sidelines of many a high school game, creating her next masterpiece.



Kimberly is survived by her mother, Maureen (Russ) Young, and her father, Peter (Gretchen) Koch; her husband, Kris Greenhut, and daughters Kelly and Kathryn Greenhut. Also she is survived by sisters Heather (David) Loisel and Charlotte (Neil) Kumar, and brother, George Koch.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church, Corner of Rt. # 100 and Fellowship Rd., Chester Springs, PA 19425.



Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the chapel prior to Mass on Tuesday. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Agnes Dorothy Day Center 233 West Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380. Religious Service Information St Elizabeth's Catholic Church

100 Fellowship Rd

Chester Springs, PA 19425

100 Fellowship Rd

Chester Springs, PA 19425

Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019

