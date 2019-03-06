Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kimberly (Dougherty) Rice. View Sign

SHORTSVILLE – Kimberly (Daugherty) Rice, age 58, passed away after a long illness, on Sunday (March 3, 2019).



Her memorial service will be held tomorrow (Thursday), at 11 a.m., at Clifton Springs United Methodist Church, 1 E. Main St., Clifton Springs. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 160 Allens Creek Rd., Bldg 160, 1st Floor, Rochester, NY 14618 or Citizens Hose Company, 5 Sheldon St., Shortsville, NY 14548.



Kim was born and raised in Lyons. She attended Lyons schools and was a graduate of Lyons Central School, class of 1978. She earned an associate's degree in nursing from FLCC. Kim was the former director of nursing at Elm Manor Nursing Home and Penfield Place. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, like gardening in the sun and baking for her family. Most of all, Kim enjoyed spending time with her family and grandsons.



She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Kevin Rice; two children Justin (Chatham) Rice and Jordyn (Brian) Greenberg; three grandsons, Holcomb, Eliot and Wilkes; mother, Janice DeBaere; father, Donald Daugherty; five sisters Sue LaGasse, Sherrie Dethier, Kathie Stevens, Donna McAllister and Diane Conover; mother-in-law, June Rice; and several nieces and nephews.



