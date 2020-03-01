|
TEXAS/WATERLOO – Kirk Francis Chambers, aged 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Flint, Texas on February 12, 2020.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on May 16, 2020 in the Waterloo Maplegrove Cemetery. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Junius Presbyterian Church, located at 621 Whiskey Hill Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Kirk was born on August 11, 1949, and spent his childhood in Waterloo, N.Y. In 1968 he joined the U.S. Army and served as a medical lab specialist during the Vietnam War, until 1971. He spent his adult life on the East and West coasts, before settling in Texas, to spend more time with his mother and sister. Kirk was a voracious reader; with an inquisitive nature and sharp, quick wit that turned many a stranger into a friend.
Donations to the in Kirk's memory are appreciated.
He is survived by his daughter, Erica Chambers; and son-in-law, Brad Pastore. He is also survived by his siblings Gail Milburn, Diane (Jim) Appel, Mark (Jane) Chambers; sister-in-law, Beverly Chambers; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Kirk was predeceased by his parents, Guy and Dorothy (Heusler) Chambers; and his brother, William Chambers.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020