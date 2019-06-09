Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
Phelps, NY
Kirk Mahoney


Kirk Mahoney Obituary
PHELPS–Kirk Mahoney, age 77, died peacefully on Tuesday (June 4) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial mass at 10 a.m. on Friday (June 14) at St. Francis Catholic Church in Phelps, with Father Peter Van Lieshout officiating. A private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456.

Kirk was born on March 4, 1942 in Clifton Springs, N.Y., the son of the late Frederick and Antha Wilbur Mahoney. He was a member of St. Peters Parish. He was a Navy Veteran of Vietnam serving on the USS Gridley as an Electronic Technician. He was a member of the Phelps American Legion and the Newark VFW. Kirk retired from Verizon where he worked as a Switchman. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, he enjoyed boating and gardening and even raised chickens and ducks. He enjoyed wood working and was a breeder of springer spaniels.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janet Mahoney of Phelps; two daughters Michelle (Dan) Blondell of Clifton Springs and Melissa (Chuck) Kumkey of Clifton Springs; five grandchildren Jessica and Jake Blondell, Sarah Kumkey, Cait (Jordan) Jarvis and Kyle Kumkey; and two great-grandchildren Winnifred and Henry Jarvis.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019
