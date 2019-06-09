PHELPS–Kirk Mahoney, age 77, died peacefully on Tuesday (June 4) at his home surrounded by his loving family.



There will be no prior calling hours.



Friends are invited to attend a memorial mass at 10 a.m. on Friday (June 14) at St. Francis Catholic Church in Phelps, with Father Peter Van Lieshout officiating. A private burial will be in Riverview Cemetery.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456.



Kirk was born on March 4, 1942 in Clifton Springs, N.Y., the son of the late Frederick and Antha Wilbur Mahoney. He was a member of St. Peters Parish. He was a Navy Veteran of Vietnam serving on the USS Gridley as an Electronic Technician. He was a member of the Phelps American Legion and the Newark VFW. Kirk retired from Verizon where he worked as a Switchman. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, he enjoyed boating and gardening and even raised chickens and ducks. He enjoyed wood working and was a breeder of springer spaniels.



He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janet Mahoney of Phelps; two daughters Michelle (Dan) Blondell of Clifton Springs and Melissa (Chuck) Kumkey of Clifton Springs; five grandchildren Jessica and Jake Blondell, Sarah Kumkey, Cait (Jordan) Jarvis and Kyle Kumkey; and two great-grandchildren Winnifred and Henry Jarvis.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019